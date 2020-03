March 27 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WILL DONATE THIS WEEK 240,000 N95 EQUIVALENT CDC APPROVED RESPIRATOR MASKS, 600,000 SURGICAL MASKS TO HOSPITALS IN LAS VEGAS

* WILL DONATE THIS WEEK 500,000 PAIRS OF MEDICAL GLOVES AND THOUSANDS OF MEDICAL GOWNS

* DONATING MORE THAN $2.5 MILLION WORTH OF GOODS THIS WEEK TO LOCAL MEDICAL FACILITIES AND NONPROFITS