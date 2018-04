BRIEF-Wynn Resorts, Elaine Wynn And Steve Wynn Resolve Litigation

April 16 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS, ELAINE WYNN AND STEVE WYNN RESOLVE LITIGATION

* WYNN RESORTS - ELAINE WYNN AND STEVE WYNN HAVE AGREED TO SETTLE ELAINE WYNN’S REMAINING CLAIMS THAT STEVE WYNN BREACHED THEIR STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - ELAINE WYNN HAS ALSO RELEASED HER CLAIMS AGAINST CO AND KIM SINATRA RELATING TO STEVE WYNN’S ALLEGED BREACH OF AGREEMENT

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, NEITHER COMPANY NOR KIM SINATRA MADE ANY PAYMENT

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - CO AND KIM SINATRA HAVE RELEASED THEIR CLAIMS BROUGHT AGAINST ELAINE WYNN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)