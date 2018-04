April 18 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS LTD SAYS CEO MATT MADDOX’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $24.8 MILLION - SEC FILING

* WYNN RESORTS - STEPHEN A. WYNN'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $34.5 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2HwfWYx) Further company coverage: