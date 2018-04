BRIEF-Wynn Resorts Q1 Loss Per Share Of $1.99

April 24 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.99

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.98 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OPERATING REVENUES WERE $1.72 BILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018, AN INCREASE OF 20.5%

* RESULTS REFLECT COMPANY’S ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD (“ASC 606”), EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

* HAS APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER SHARE

* APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER SHARE, A 50% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM LAST QUARTER

* CURRENTLY CONSTRUCTING WYNN BOSTON HARBOR, AN INTEGRATED RESORT IN EVERETT

* TOTAL PROJECT BUDGET OF WYNN BOSTON HARBOR, IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $2.5 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.75 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S