Jan 22 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.77

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 29.9 PERCENT TO $1.69 BILLION

* Q4 RESULTS REFLECT ESTIMATED NET TAX BENEFIT OF $339.9 MILLION DUE TO REVALUING COMPANY‘S U.S. DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.57 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S