April 4 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS SAYS CO & CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* WYNN RESORTS - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 364-DAY TERM LOAN FACILITY TO COMPANY OF UP TO $800 MLN

* ON MARCH 28, 2018, COMPANY BORROWED FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER BRIDGE FACILITY

* ON APRIL 3, CO USED NET PROCEEDS FROM EQUITY OFFERING TO REPAY ALL AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER BRIDGE FACILITY Source text: (bit.ly/2JgCISd) Further company coverage: