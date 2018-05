May 2 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS SAYS ON MAY 2, COUNSEL FOR CO DELIVERED LETTER TO COUNSEL FOR ELAINE WYNN IN RESPONSE TO LAWSUIT FILED BY ELAINE WYNN - SEC FILING

* WYNN RESORTS SAYS SET UP A SECURE WEBSITE CONTAINING THE “NOBO” LIST AND “DTC” LIST THAT ELAINE WYNN REQUESTED

* WYNN RESORTS SAYS CO'S MANAGEMENT AND BOARD REMAIN OPEN TO CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH ELAINE WYNN Source text: (bit.ly/2KrHPj7) Further company coverage: