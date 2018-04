April 23 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - ELAINE WYNN RELEASED LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS URGING THEM TO WITHHOLD VOTES FROM WYNN DIRECTOR CANDIDATE JOHN J. HAGENBUCH

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - ELAINE WYNN NOT LOOKING FOR A BOARD SEAT FOR HERSELF OR ANYONE WHO IS "CLOSELY ASSOCIATED" WITH HER