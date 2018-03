March 7 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - ON MARCH 5, 2018, RAY IRANI RESIGNED FROM BOARD CO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY - SEC FILING

* WYNN RESORTS - ALVIN SHOEMAKER ADVISED HE WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT EXPIRATION OF HIS TERM AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS