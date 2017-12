BRIEF-Wynn Resorts Says Reached Agreement To Purchase Land From Wynn Las Vegas For $336 Mln

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS REACHES AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE LAND ACROSS FROM WYNN LAS VEGAS FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT

* ‍HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE APPROXIMATELY 38 ACRES OF LAND ON LAS VEGAS STRIP DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM WYNN LAS VEGAS​

* SAYS PURCHASE PRICE OF $336 MILLION

* WYNN RESORTS- ‍AGREEMENT COMPLETES AN ASSEMBLY OF CONTIGUOUS REAL ESTATE OF ABOUT 280 ACRES

* ‍AVERAGE COST OF FULL ASSEMBLY OF 280 ACRES IS LESS THAN $3 MILLION PER ACRE​