May 14 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS ANNOUNCES FURTHER CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - ROBERT J. MILLER RESIGNS FROM BOARD

* WYNN RESORTS - JOHN HAGENBUCH HAS DECIDED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 16, 2018

* WYNN RESORTS - THE DEPARTURES, PREVIOUS DEPARTURES, UPCOMING DEPARTURE IN 2019, REPRESENT 60% OF BOARD THAT WAS SERVING AT BEGINNING OF YEAR