May 4 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS - ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO GLASS LEWIS & CO REPORT RELATED TO ELECTION OF DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD AT MAY 16 ANNUAL MEETING

* WYNN RESORTS - URGES CO’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ALL THREE WYNN DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: