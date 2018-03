March 15 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS - ON MARCH 14, CO WAS INFORMED A STIPULATION AND ORDER WAS SUBMITTED TO DISMISS CERTAIN CLAIMS MADE BY ELAINE WYNN IN PENDING LAWSUIT

* WYNN RESORTS - ‍STIPULATION AND ORDER STIPULATE STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT, DATED JAN 6, 2010, AMONG STEPHEN WYNN, ELAINE WYNN, ARUZE USA, IS NOW INVALID Source text: (bit.ly/2FJRIpQ) Further company coverage: