BRIEF-‍Wynn Sells 5.3 Mln Shares Of Common Stock; Former CEO Stephen Wynn sells all Remaining Holdings In Co

March 22 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE AND SALE OF 5.3 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, STEPHEN A. WYNN’S SALE OF 8.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, AND AMENDMENT OF 2023 INDENTURE

* ‍AGREED TO SELL 5.3 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF COMPANY COMMON STOCK AT $175/SHARE TO GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP​

* ‍WYNN FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP SOLD AN AGGREGATE OF 4,104,999 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT A PRICE OF $180 PER SHARE​

* ‍STEPHEN WYNN ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL ABOUT 8.0 MILLION SHARES IN PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING ALL REMAINING HOLDINGS OF CO'S COMMON STOCK​