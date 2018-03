BRIEF-Wynnstay Group Says ‍Trading In First Four Months Of New Financial Year Encouraging​

March 20 (Reuters) - Wynnstay Group Plc:

* TRADING IN FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF NEW FINANCIAL YEAR HAS BEEN ENCOURAGING, WITH INCREASED DEMAND FOR MOST PRODUCTS​

* ‍SALES OF FERTILISER HAVE STARTED TO INCREASE AFTER TEMPERED AUTUMN DEMAND, AND WE EXPECT A BUSY TRADING PERIOD AHEAD OF SPRING MARKET​

* SAYS DEMAND FOR SPRING SEED IS ENCOURAGING, WITH MOST ORDERS ALREADY ON BOOKS FOR SEASON

* ‍IN SPECIALIST RETAIL DIVISION, COMPRISING AGRICULTURAL STORES BUSINESS, LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES IN FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF NEW FINANCIAL YEAR WERE HIGHER

* OVER YEAR CO PLANS TO INVEST IN SEED FACILITY AT ASTLEY