April 22 (Reuters) - Wynnstay Properties PLC:

* WYNNSTAY PROPERTIES PLC - ALL RENTAL INCOME DUE TO COMPANY FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 25 MARCH 2020 HAS BEEN RECEIVED

* WYNNSTAY PROPERTIES PLC - AS AT 20 APRIL 2020, COMPANY HAS RECEIVED 70% OF TOTAL RENTAL INCOME DUE FOR Q1