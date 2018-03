March 27 (Reuters) - Wynnstay Properties Plc:

* ‍INDEPENDENT VALUERS HAVE REVALUED COMPANY’S INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AT 25 MARCH 2018 TO £30.1 MILLION​

* NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FROM 25 MARCH 2017 ‍EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 100 PENCE PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: