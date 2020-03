BRIEF-X-FAB Continues To Ship Products Despite Coronavirus

March 17 (Reuters) - X FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES EV:

* STATEMENT FROM THE X-FAB MANAGEMENT TEAM ON THE CORONA VIRUS SITUATION

* WE CONTINUE TO SHIP PRODUCTS IN AND OUT OF ALL COUNTRIES WHERE WE OPERATE

* WE HAVE A DIVERSIFIED MANUFACTURING PRESENCE WITH SIX SITES ON THREE CONTINENTS AND ALL OUR PRODUCTION SITES ARE OPERATIONAL

* WE HAVE ADVISED EMPLOYEES AND CONTRACTORS TO WORK FROM HOME IF THEY CAN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE HAVE INSTALLED COMPREHENSIVE REVIEWS TO MONITOR AND PROACTIVELY ADDRESS ANY CONCERNS AND TO RETAIN OUR FOCUS ON CUSTOMERS

* CURRENTLY, WE HAVE NO ISSUES WITH SUPPLIERS THAT COULD IMPACT SHIPMENTS TO OUR CUSTOMERS

* WE ARE ADHERING TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT REQUIREMENTS ON SELF-QUARANTINING WHEN REQUIRED