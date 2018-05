May 2 (Reuters) - X FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES EV:

* Q1 EBITDA OF USD 20.2 MILLION, DOWN 20% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* Q1 NET PROFIT OF USD 13.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* EXPECTS Q2 2018 REVENUE OF USD 154-159 MILLION AND EBITDA MARGIN OF 18-20%

* Q1 REVENUE USD 143.5 MILLION VERSUS USD 147.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AND IS BASED ON AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE OF 1.23 USD/EURO