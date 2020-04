BRIEF-X-FAB Withdraws FY 2020 Guidance Due To COVID-19

April 2 (Reuters) - X FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES EV:

* X-FAB ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER REVENUES AND WITHDRAWS ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE IN LIGHT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* X-FAB CLOSED Q1 OF 2020 WITH REVENUES AMOUNTING TO USD 126.8 MILLION (PRELIMINARY), WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE OF USD 125-132 MILLION

* Q1 2020 NOT IMPACTED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* THROUGHOUT ENTIRE Q1, BOOKINGS TRENDED UPWARDS RECORDING A TOTAL OF USD 148.2 MILLION

* WITHDRAWAL OF FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* VISIBILITY ON HOW X-FAB’S BUSINESS WILL EVOLVE IN REMAINDER OF YEAR IS LOW

* IT CAN THEREFORE NO LONGER BE ENSURED THAT X-FAB WILL MEET FY GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN FEB THIS YEAR WITH ANTICIPATED REVENUE GROWTH OF 10%