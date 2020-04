April 16 (Reuters) - X Financial:

* X FINANCIAL POSTPONES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO APRIL 28, 2020

* X FINANCIAL - POSTPONING RELEASE OF Q4 AND FY RESULTS DUE TO DELAYS ENCOUNTERED IN FINALIZING FINANCIAL RESULTS ASSOCIATED WITH ONGOING COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: