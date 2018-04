BRIEF-X Trade Brokers DM Q1 Prelim. Net Profit Jumps To 59.5 Mln Zlotys

April 24 (Reuters) - X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X Trade Brokers DM) :

* Q1 PRELIM. NET PROFIT OF 59.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 10.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRELIM. EBIT OF 72.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRELIM. OPERATING REVENUE OF 113.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 58.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* INCREASE IN Q1 RESULTS HELPED AMONG OTHERS BY IMPLEMENTATION OF CO STRATEGY AND NEW PRODUCTS

* PLANS TO ENLARGE ITS CLIENT BASE, PRODUCT OFFER AND DOES NOT RULE OUT ACQUISITIONS HOWEVER FOCUSES ON ORGANIC GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)