BRIEF-X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski To Cease Its Activity In Turkey

April 19 (Reuters) - X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA :

* RESUMES TAKING STEPS AIMED AT CEASING ITS ACTIVITY ON TURKISH MARKET

* ALSO RESUMES ACTIONS AIMED AT LIQUIDATING ITS TURKISH UNIT, X TRADE BROKERS MENKUL DEĞERLER A.S.

* CO INFORMED ABOUT SUSPENDING ACTIONS AIMED AT CEASING ITS ACTIVITY IN TURKEY IN NOVEMBER, 2017

* FOLLOWING IT’S DECISION TO WITHDRAW FROM TURKISH MARKET UPDATES ITS STRATEGY AND CONSIDERS EXPANDING TO AFRICAN AND ASIAN MARKETS

* ASSUMES ITS MAIN GROWTH DRIVER WILL BE ORGANIC GROWTH