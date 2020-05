BRIEF-X4 Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results

May 7 (Reuters) - X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* X4 PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE, INCLUDING EXPECTED IMPACT OF COVID-19, AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* X4 HAD $117.0 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT ITS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL FUND COMPANY OPERATIONS INTO EARLY 2022

* TO DATE, COMPANY BELIEVES THAT COVID-19 HAS HAD MINIMAL EFFECT ON ITS ONGOING BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* EXPECTS A DELAY INTO 2022 TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM ITS PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN WHIM SYNDROME

* A DELAY INTO 2021 TO REPORT INITIAL DATA FROM ITS PHASE 1B TRIAL IN SEVERE CONGENITAL NEUTROPENIA DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.56

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.80 — REFINITIV IBES DATA