March 17 (Reuters) - X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* X4 PHARMACEUTICALS - ON MARCH 13, CO AND ITS UNITS, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT

* X4 PHARMACEUTICALS - AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE MAXIMUM BORROWINGS OF UP TO $50 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2UiRkH6) Further company coverage: