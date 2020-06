June 2 (Reuters) - Xaar PLC:

* XAAR PLC - OVERALL TRADING IN FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF NEW FINANCIAL YEAR HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH EXPECTATION

* XAAR PLC - SHORT-TERM ORDER BOOK IS HEALTHY BUT OUTLOOK FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* XAAR PLC - BOARD WILL RE-ESTABLISH GUIDANCE ON EXPECTATIONS AS MORE ECONOMIES EMERGE FROM LOCKDOWN