BRIEF-Xaar Sees FY Revenues Of 49.4 Mln Pounds

March 23 (Reuters) - Xaar PLC:

* XAAR PLC - TRADING STATEMENT-COVID-19 & PRELIMINARY STATEMENT

* XAAR PLC - XAAR CONTINUES TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS WITH ITS STRATEGY AND RE-ITERATES PRELIMINARY GUIDANCE FOR 2019

* XAAR PLC - EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUES FOR ITS CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF £49.4 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* XAAR PLC - EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUES FOR ITS CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF £49.4 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* XAAR PLC - TRADING PERFORMANCE IN 2020 TO DATE HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* XAAR PLC - NO ORDERS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: