FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Xactly purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others​​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 10:39 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Xactly purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others​​

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Xactly Corp:

* Xactly - ‍on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others​​

* Xactly - ‍lawsuit alleges that merger with Vista Equity offers inadequate consideration to co's stockholders

* Xactly- ‍lawsuit alleges co violated section 14(a) of exchange act, rule 14a-9 by purportedly omitting material info from proxy issued related with deal Source text: (bit.ly/2tUcbFW) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.