April 16 (Reuters) - XBiotech Inc:

* XBIOTECH ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDIES IN DERMATOLOGY

* XBIOTECH INC - CO WOULD EVALUATE A NEW SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF CO’S TRUE HUMAN MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY, MABP1, IN TWO SEPARATE PHASE 2 STUDIES

* XBIOTECH INC - UPCOMING PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDIES IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS (AD) AND HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA (HS)