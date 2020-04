April 14 (Reuters) - XBiotech Inc:

* XBIOTECH DEVELOPING NOVEL TRUE HUMAN ANTIBODY TARGETING INTERLEUKIN-1ALPHA (IL-1⍺)

* XBIOTECH INC - ON SCHEDULE TO REENTER CLINIC WITH A NEW ANTI-IL-1⍺ THERAPY IN 2021