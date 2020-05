May 7 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc:

* XCEL ENERGY FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS REPORT

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* REAFFIRMS FY 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.73 TO $2.83

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.60 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* XCEL ENERGY - IMPACT OF COVID-19 DID NOT SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECT Q1 2020 RESULTS, BUT COULD HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO FINANCIAL RESULTS GOING FORWARD

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $2,811 MILLION VERSUS $3,141 MILLION

* XCEL ENERGY-BELIEVE WE CAN DELIVER EARNINGS WITHIN OUR 2020 GUIDANCE RANGE