BRIEF-Xcel Energy Gets Approval For New Wind Facilities

April 27 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc:

* XCEL ENERGY GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW WIND FACILITIES

* SAYS PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS AGREED TO ADVANCE PLAN TO ADD 1,230 MEGAWATTS OF ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY TO REGIONAL GENERATING MIX

* SAYS 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE

* SAYS CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019

* SAYS TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO

* SAYS GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS

* SAYS GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: