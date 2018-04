BRIEF-Xcel Energy Q1 GAAP EPS $0.57 From Continuing Operations

April 26 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc:

* XCEL ENERGY FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS REPORT

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MILLION VERSUS $2,946 MILLION

* SEES TO DELIVER LONG-TERM ANNUAL EPS GROWTH OF 5 PERCENT TO 6 PERCENT OFF OF 2017 BASE OF $2.30 PER SHARE

* QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: