BRIEF-Xcel Energy ‍Reaffirms 2018 GAAP, Ongoing Earnings Guidance Of $2.37-$2.47 Per Share​

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy:

* XCEL ENERGY - ‍REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE​

* XCEL ENERGY - ‍REAFFIRMS ANNUAL LONG-TERM EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OBJECTIVE OF 5 PERCENT TO 6 PERCENT, DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE OBJECTIVE OF 5 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT - SEC FILING​

* XCEL ENERGY INC - EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO “OFFSET” IMPACT OF A LOWER TAX SHIELD ON DEBT AT THE HOLDING COMPANY

* XCEL ENERGY - ‍ ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IS DECREASES REVENUE REQUIREMENTS BY ABOUT $400 MILLION​

* XCEL ENERGY INC - REDUCES HOLDING COMPANY INTEREST EXPENSE DEDUCTIBILITY BY ABOUT $20 MILLION IN 2018, NEGATIVELY IMPACTING EARNINGS

* XCEL ENERGY SEES ONE-TIME, NON-CASH,INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF ABOUT $65 MILLION TO $85 MILLION IN 2017 FROM REVALUATION OF FEDERAL DEFERRED TAX ASSETS,LIABILITIES ​ Source text (bit.ly/2D52VUk)