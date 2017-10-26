BRIEF-Xcel Energy reports Q3 EPS of $0.97 from continuing operations

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc:

* Xcel Energy third quarter 2017 earnings report

* Sees 2018 GAAP, ongoing earnings guidance of $2.37/share to $2.47/share

* Says narrows 2017 GAAP, ongoing earnings guidance to $2.27/share to $2.32/share

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Initiates 2018 GAAP and ongoing earnings guidance of $2.37 to $2.47 per share​

* Qtrly total operating revenue $‍3.02​ billion versus $3.04 billion last year

* Q3 revenue view $3.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Expects to deliver long-term annual EPS growth of 5 percent to 6 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: