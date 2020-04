BRIEF-Xcel Energy To Sell Mankato Energy Center For $680 Mln

April 6 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - XCEL ENERGY TO SELL MANKATO ENERGY CENTER, NET GAIN ON SALE TO SUPPORT CORPORATE GIVING AND RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* XCEL ENERGY INC - DEAL FOR $680 MILLION

* XCEL ENERGY INC - SALE IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2020 AND IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON SHORT OR LONG-TERM EARNINGS

* XCEL ENERGY INC - CURRENT EMPLOYEES ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE WORKING AT PLANT AND CO WILL CONTINUE BUYING POWER FROM FACILITY

* XCEL ENERGY INC - PLANS TO USE NET GAIN ON SALE TO FUND ITS CORPORATE GIVING EFFORTS, INCLUDING SUPPORT RELATED TO COVID-19 RECOVERY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: