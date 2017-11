Nov 29 (Reuters) - Xcerra Corp:

* XCERRA ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q1 SALES $120.3 MILLION

* - ‍CONTINUES PROCESS TO OBTAIN REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY HUBEI XINYAN EQUITY INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP​

* - ‍WILL NOT HOLD QTRLY CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST, AND WILL NOT PROVIDE AN OUTLOOK FOR ITS FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS​