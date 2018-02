Feb 22 (Reuters) - Xcerra Corp:

* XCERRA ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q2 SALES $110.3 MILLION

* SEES Q3 SALES $110 MILLION TO $115 MILLION

* Q3 FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.19 TO $0.23 PER SHARE

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17, REVENUE VIEW $106.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: