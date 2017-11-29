BRIEF-Xdc Industries Shenzhen unit to bring in investor

Nov 29(Reuters) - Xdc Industries Shenzhen Ltd

* Says co’s Suzhou-based mechanical & electrical unit will bring in a Guangzhou-based limited partnership as new investor

* Says the limited partnership and the co will invest 15 million yuan and 5.1 million yuan in the unit respectively

* Says the limited partnership will hold 44 percent stake in the unit, up from 0 percent

* Says co will hold 30 percent stake in the unit, down from 51 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VDMZWR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)