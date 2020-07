BRIEF-Xencor And Atreca Enter Strategic Collaboration To Discover, Develop And Commercialize Novel T Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies

July 8 (Reuters) - Atreca Inc:

* XENCOR AND ATRECA ENTER STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DISCOVER, DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE NOVEL T CELL ENGAGING BISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES

* XENCOR INC - UNDER TERMS, CO, ATRECA WILL ENGAGE IN A THREE-YEAR DISCOVERY PROGRAM

* XENCOR - AGREEMENT ALLOWS EACH PARTNER TO PURSUE UPTO 2 PROGRAMS INDEPENDENTLY, WITH MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT ROYALTY PAYABLE ON NET SALES

* XENCOR - UNDER TERMS, ATRECA TO PROVIDE ANTIBODIES AGAINST NOVEL TUMOR TARGETS FROM WHICH XENCOR WILL ENGINEER XMAB BISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES