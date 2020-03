BRIEF-Xencor And Vir Biotechnology Enter License Agreement For Use Of Xtend™ Xmab® Antibody Technology

March 25 (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology Inc:

* XENCOR AND VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY ENTER LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR USE OF XTEND™ XMAB® ANTIBODY TECHNOLOGY IN INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIBODIES TO TREAT COVID-19

* XENCOR INC - VIR WILL HAVE NON-EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO XENCOR’S XTEND FC TECHNOLOGY

* XENCOR INC - VIR WILL HAVE NON-EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO XENCOR’S XTEND FC TECHNOLOGY TO EXTEND HALF-LIFE OF NOVEL ANTIBODIES

* XENCOR INC - VIR WILL BE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR ACTIVITIES AND COSTS RELATED TO RESEARCH

* XENCOR INC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* XENCOR INC - CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON ONGOING AND PLANNED CLINICAL STUDIES

* XENCOR INC - CURRENTLY MAINTAINING PREESTABLISHED GUIDANCE ON 2020 CORPORATE MILESTONES