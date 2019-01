Jan 7 (Reuters) - Xencor Inc:

* XENCOR REGAINS EX-U.S. COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO XMAB®13676, CD20 X CD3 BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY

* XENCOR INC - INITIAL DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 1 STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH B-CELL MALIGNANCIES EXPECTED IN 2019

* XENCOR INC - CO, NOVARTIS TO CONTINUE CO-DEVELOPING XMAB14045, A CD123 X CD3 BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY, IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)