May 13 (Reuters) - Xencor Inc:

* XENCOR REPORTS INITIAL DOSE-ESCALATION DATA FROM PHASE 1 STUDY OF XMAB®20717, PD-1 X CTLA-4 BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY, IN SOLID TUMORS

* XENCOR INC - XMAB20717 GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED AND A CONFIRMED COMPLETE RESPONSE (CR) OBSERVED AT HIGHEST DOSE LEVEL TESTED

* XENCOR INC - ROBUST, DOSE-DEPENDENT IMMUNE ACTIVATION CONSISTENT WITH INHIBITION OF BOTH PD-1 AND CTLA-4 CHECKPOINTS FOR XAMB20717