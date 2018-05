May 7 (Reuters) - Xencor Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.62

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.46 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

* EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES