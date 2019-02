BRIEF-Xencor To Develop, Commercialize Il-15 Immune Activating Cytokines With Roche's Genentech

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Xencor Inc:

* XENCOR TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE NOVEL IL-15 IMMUNE ACTIVATING CYTOKINES WITH GENENTECH

* XENCOR INC - ENTERED INTO A RESEARCH AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH GENENTECH

* XENCOR INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, COMPANIES WILL CO-DEVELOP XMAB24306 AND OTHER POTENTIAL IL-15 PROGRAMS

* XENCOR INC - GENENTECH WILL PAY XENCOR $120 MILLION UPFRONT

* XENCOR INC - ALSO XENCOR WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $160 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES FOR XMAB24306 PROGRAM

* XENCOR INC - ALSO XENCOR WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $180 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES FOR EACH NEW IL-15 DRUG CANDIDATE

* XENCOR INC - GENENTECH WILL COMMERCIALIZE MEDICINES WORLDWIDE, AND XENCOR HAS OPTION TO CO-PROMOTE IN UNITED STATES

* XENCOR INC - COMPANIES WILL ENGAGE IN A TWO-YEAR RESEARCH PROGRAM TO DISCOVER NEW IL-15 DRUG CANDIDATES