May 19 (Reuters) - Xenetic Biosciences Inc:

* XENETIC BIOSCIENCES - ENTERED INTO RESEARCH FUNDING & OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SCRIPPS RESEARCH TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF XCART TECHNOLOGY

* XENETIC BIOSCIENCES - AGREED TO PROVIDE SCRIPPS RESEARCH UP TO $3 MILLION TO FUND RESEARCH RELATING TO PRE-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF XCART Source text: (bit.ly/2LIv0mA) Further company coverage: