March 27 (Reuters) - Xenetic Biosciences Inc:

* XENETIC BIOSCIENCES INC - CASH ON HAND EXPECTED TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2021

* XENETIC BIOSCIENCES INC - CONTINUES TO ADVANCE PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF ITS XCART!" CAR T THERAPY PLATFORM Source: (bit.ly/3bsejGL) Further company coverage: