BRIEF-Xenia Hotels & Resorts Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.50

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.50

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - qtrly ‍net income per diluted share was $0.11​

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - qtrly ‍same-property revpar decreased 1.3 pct compared to q3 of 2016 to $157.35​

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - sees FY adjusted ffo per diluted share $2.01 to $2.07 ‍​

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - ‍as a result of wildfires, company expects operating performance at hotels to be impacted in q4 of 2017 and into 2018​

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - sees ‍2017 same-property revpar change between up 0.25 pct to up 1.25 pct​

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - sees 2017 ‍capital expenditures between $82 million to $88​ million