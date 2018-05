May 3 (Reuters) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.53

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE IN RANGE OF $2.13 - $2.23