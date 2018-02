BRIEF-Xenia Hotels & Resorts Reports Q4 Adj. FFO Per Share $0.52

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS, AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.52

* QTRLY ‍SAME-PROPERTY REVPAR INCREASED 4.4% COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2016 TO $152.18​

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.08 TO $2.21

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES‍​ BETWEEN $115 MILLION TO $135 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍SAME-PROPERTY HOTEL EBITDA MARGIN WAS 29.8%, AN INCREASE OF 111 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL PORTFOLIO REVPAR WAS 9.2% HIGHER THAN IN Q4 OF 2016​

* SEES 2018 SAME-PROPERTY REVPAR CHANGE FLAT TO UP 2 PERCENT

* XENIA- CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES, CONTINUED SOFTNESS IN DEMAND IN KEY WEST AFTER HURRICANE IRMA NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJUSTED. EBITDA BY ESTIMATED $3 MILLION IN QUARTER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)